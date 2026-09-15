Jets WR Omar Cooper Jr. Week-To-Week With Ankle Sprain

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports Jets WR Omar Cooper Jr. is week-to-week after suffering an ankle sprain in the team’s Week 1 win over the Dolphins.

Rapoport adds Cooper had an MRI that showed some positive news, and the hope is that he returns within the next four weeks.

Cooper, 22, was a three-star recruit and the 80th-ranked receiver in the 2022 recruiting class out of Indianapolis, Indiana. He committed to Indiana and stayed there four seasons, leading the team in yards his senior year.

The Jets used the 30th pick in the first round of the 2026 draft on Cooper. He signed a four-year, $17,474,196 that includes a $9,168,504 signing bonus, and he will make a base salary of $885k in 2026.

In his collegiate career, Cooper appeared in 42 games over four seasons. He caught 115 passes for 1,798 yards and 22 touchdowns. He also rushed five times for 97 yards and two touchdowns.

In 2026, Cooper has appeared in one game for the Jets and caught one pass for 30 yards.

We’ll have more on Cooper as the news becomes available.