Jets Hosted Two Players For Visits

The New York Jets hosted DB Dean Clark and WR Joseph Manjack for visits on Monday, per the NFL’s Official Transaction Wire.

It’s worth noting the Jets signed Clark back to the practice squad on Monday.

Clark, 25, originally signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent out of Fresno State in 2025. He was among New York’s final roster cuts as a rookie and re-signed with their practice squad.

He bounced on and off the Jets’ active roster in 2025. New York elected to cut him, once again, coming out of this year’s preseason.

In 2025, Clark appeared in 12 games for the Jets and recorded 14 tackles.