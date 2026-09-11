AFC Notes: Drake Maye, Garrett Wilson, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Dolphins HC Jeff Hafley confirmed that rookie WRs Chris Bell and Caleb Douglas would start alongside WR Malik Washington.

“We believe those guys deserve to start and we are going to start them,” Hafley said, via the Miami Herald.

Hafley added that Bell would not be limited to start the season and is looking for both players to perform within their roles.

“Doing their job consistently within the scheme of the offense, and when the opportunity comes to make plays,” Hafley said.

Hafley added that rookie LB Jacob Rodriguez has officially earned a starting spot on the defense.

“He was in my office this morning going over the call sheet before 7 a.m.,” Hafley said.

Jets

Jets WR Garrett Wilson said he isn’t upset that he wasn’t named a team captain for the 2026 season.

“I don’t know if upset is the word,” Wilson said, via PFT. “It’s more like, man, we’ve got a collection of guys that all warrant that label. It’s one of those things where it’s Geno and Tipp yeah, it goes without saying for the guys who are in here, the value they bring to this team and what they mean to this team as far as getting us ready to play and getting us ready to practice on a day-to-day basis. I’m happy to have those guys leading the charge. I’m always going to be there to play my role to the best of my ability, whatever that is. I would say that.”

Jets OC Frank Reich said a lot of people with the Colts called him to rave about WR Adonai Mitchell: “They did not want to part with him… He’s super talented. In the best of ways, every rep matters for him. He wants to get it right, he knows he’ll get it right and he knows he’s a force.” (Zack Rosenblatt)

Patriots

Patriots QB Drake Maye said he lost his patience and tried to do too much which caused the team to lose the game.

“Yeah, we had the game under control,” Maye said, via NFL.com. “Thought we had a good plan to start chipping away and be patient and lost patience and it cost us, decisions that cost us the game on my part, on my end. I vow to myself to be better and realize it’s a long season, but at same time, we can’t have those. We can’t have those. It’s unacceptable, and I know we got to get back to work. That wasn’t how I play football and how I want to represent my game and playing quarterback for the Patriots.”

Maybe and the Patriots were moving the ball down field, but he forced and under threw a ball to WR Romeo Doubs, which led to another turnover.

“I just stopped being patient,” he said. “That was the big thing. We were really good up to the point where I tried to force one down the sideline to Romeo (Doubs). We were patient and dumping it off and trying to move the chains. and we avoided a lot of three-and-outs, and that was something we try to earn more plays and the explosives will come, so just stopped being patient and made decisions that ended up, like I said, cost us the game.”