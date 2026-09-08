Report: Three Teams Expressed Preliminary Interest In Darius Slayton

According to Josina Anderson, three teams have reached out to free agent WR Darius Slayton after he was recently let go by the Giants.

Anderson notes “it may be smart” to monitor to Colts as a potential landing spot because of Slayton’s relationship with QB Daniel Jones. She says Slayton will take his time to consider options, as he wants to find somewhere he can play for the foreseeable future.

Slayton, 29, was a fifth-round pick by the Giants out of Auburn back in 2019. He signed a four-year, $2,753,988 rookie contract with the Giants that included a $233,988 signing bonus and $233,988 guaranteed.

The Giants and Slayton agreed to a restructured deal that reduced his salary from $2.54 million to the league minimum of $965,000. He was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when he returned on a two-year, $12 million deal.

Slayton re-signed with the Giants again last offseason on a three-year, $36 million contract, but he was cut shortly after camp before this season.

In 2025, Slayton appeared in 14 games for the Giants and caught 37 passes on 63 targets for 538 yards and one touchdown.

We’ll have more on Slayton as the news becomes available.