CBS Sports & Tony Romo Mutually Agree To Part Ways

CBS announcer and former Cowboys QB Tony Romo was arrested for operating a vehicle while under the influence in Milwaukee back in July and was subsequently placed on leave. CBS Sports announced that they have mutually agreed to part ways with Romo on Friday, per Jonathan Jones.

Romo issued the following statement on Friday:

“I’m proud of what I accomplished at CBS Sports over the last nine years. I approached my role as a game analyst the way I’ve approached everything in my life–with a desire to win and be the best that I can be. I’m going to use this time to take a break, something I’ve never done before, and focus on my health and my family before moving on to my next opportunity. I am grateful for my time with CBS Sports and for the continued support of my family and friends, as well as the NFL community and fans,” per Barry Jackson.

Romo was placed on leave back in July and was replaced by JJ Watt, while working alongside Jim Nantz and Tracy Wolfson. Romo never returned to broadcasting for CBS Sports following the start of the season.

In July, it was reported that Romo was taken into custody after performing poorly on standardized field sobriety tests. He was booked, released, and due in court on September 21.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office told TMZ that Romo was pulled over on a high-rise bridge while going southbound on I-43.

Romo, 46, originally signed on with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of Eastern Illinois back in 2003. He played 13 seasons for the Cowboys before Dallas released him a few years ago after they were unable to trade him.

Romo then retired in 2017 and joined CBS Sports as an analyst.

Back in 2020, CBS and Romo agreed to a contract that made him the highest-paid NFL analyst in TV history, making around $17 million per season.