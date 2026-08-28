Kubiak: ‘We’re Counting On’ Ashton Jeanty For Week 1

Raiders RB Ashton Jeanty suffered an ankle sprain in practice this week, putting his Week 1 availability in question. When speaking to reporters on Friday, HC Klint Kubiak said they are still assessing Jeanty, but they are “counting on him” to be available.

“Still on the mend, still working to get him back,” Kubiak said, via the team’s official X. “We’ve got another week to assess how he’s gonna look going into this first game, but we’re counting on him.”

Appearing on The Insiders earlier this week, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said Jeanty’s ankle sprain is “more low than high,” but “not considered to be a major injury.” Still, Rapoport adds, “it’s a real injury” and feels there’s a chance he won’t be available for the season opener.

Jeanty, 22, spent three seasons at Boise State and was a two-year starter for the program. He finished second in the Heisman Trophy race in 2024 and was a unanimous All-American.

The Raiders used the No. 6 overall pick on Jeanty and he signed a four-year, $35,837,732 contract that includes a $22,703,803 signing bonus. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

In 2025, Jeanty appeared in 17 games for the Raiders and made 17 starts, rushing 266 times for 975 yards (3.7 YPC) and five touchdowns. He also caught 55 passes for 346 yards and five touchdowns.

We will have more news on Jeanty as it becomes available.