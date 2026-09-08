Colts Waived CB Jaylon Jones Among Other Moves

The Indianapolis Colts announced they waived CB Jaylon Jones, promoted OT Luke Tenuta to the active roster and added TE Kenny Fletcher Jr. to the practice squad.

We have signed T Luke Tenuta to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and waived CB Jaylon Jones. We have also signed TE Kenny Fletcher Jr. to the practice squad. — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) September 8, 2026

Jones, 24, was a seventh-round draft pick by the Colts out of Texas A&M back in the 2023 draft.

He signed a four-year, $3,953,480 rookie contract, which included a $113,480 signing bonus, $113,480 in guaranteed salary, and an average annual salary of $988,370.

In 2025, Jones appeared in 10 games for the Colts and recorded 18 total tackles, one tackle for loss and four pass deflections.