NFL Transactions: Wednesday 7/29

49ers
- 49ers signed LB Quinton Bell and DE K.J. Henry.
- 49ers waived DE William Bradley-King and LB Andrew Farmer.
Bears
- Bears activated DE Montez Sweat from the non-football illness list.
Commanders
- Commanders activated DB Fred Davis from the non-football injury list.
- Commanders placed LB Kain Medrano on the PUP list.
- Commanders placed P Tress Way on the non-football injury list.
- Commanders released TE Anthony Firkser.
- Commanders signed WR River Cracraft and P Matt Haack.
- Commanders waived LB Andre Carter.
Eagles
- Eagles placed LB Jonathan Greenard on the PUP list.
Falcons
- Falcons placed DT Zach Harrison on the non-football injury list.
- Falcons placed LB Troy Andersen, DB Billy Bowman Jr., LB DeAngelo Malone, and T Jawaan Taylor on the PUP list.
- Falcons released QB Trevor Siemian.
- Falcons signed QB Cooper Rush.
Lions
- Lions placed T Giovanni Manu on the non-football injury list.
Packers
- Packers activated G Aaron Banks and DT Nazir Stackhouse from the PUP list.
- Packers placed WR Brenden Rice on the non-football injury list.
Panthers
- Panthers placed WR Dan Chisena on injured reserve.
- Panthers signed WR Casey Washington.
Ravens
- Ravens activated DT Nnamdi Madubuike from the non-football injury list.
Seahawks
- Seahawks activated RB Kenny McIntosh from the non-football injury list.
Texans
- Texans signed WR D.J. Turner.
- Texans waived TE Louis Hansen.
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