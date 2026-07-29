NFL Transactions: Wednesday 7/29

By
Nate Bouda
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49ers

Bears

  • Bears activated DE Montez Sweat from the non-football illness list.

Commanders

Eagles

Falcons

Lions

Packers

Panthers

Ravens

Seahawks

  • Seahawks activated RB Kenny McIntosh from the non-football injury list.

Texans

  • Texans signed WR D.J. Turner.
  • Texans waived TE Louis Hansen.

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