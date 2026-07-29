Seahawks Signed UDFA WR Kyre Duplessis

The Seattle Seahawks have signed undrafted free-agent WR Kyre Duplessis, according to Bob Condotta.

The Seahawks recently waived RB Kenny McIntosh and Duplessis will take on his spot.

The team has also had injuries to WR Jake Bobo and WR Irv Charles, so Duplessis could fill a role as a depth receiver during camp.

Duplessis originally committed to Coastal Carolina in 2020. After redshirting his freshman year, he remained there for four years before transferring to Delaware. He earned Conference USA All-Conference First Team honors in 2025.

The Lions signed him following the 2026 draft, but released him shortly after.

During his college career, Duplessis recorded 83 receptions for 1,172 yards (14.1 YPC) and six touchdowns.