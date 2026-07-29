NFC Notes: Jeremiyah Love, Devon Witherspoon, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

49ers WR De’Zhaun Stribling enters his rookie season after being a second-round pick out of Ole Miss. San Francisco QB Brock Purdy said he’s been impressed by Stribling this offseason and is showing an understanding of route running beyond his years.

“The way he runs routes, the detail of it — obviously, we’re coaching him up on some stuff and whatnot,” Purdy said, via Matt Barrows of The Athletic. “But more than anything, he’s come in and understands the route depth, the details, the alignments in our offense. And all those things are really tough for rookies. It’s not easy. It’s a whole other language.”

Purdy added that Stribling has shown great footwork and burst off the line of scrimmage, but mentions that it’s also important for him to use his hands to create separation.

“He’s done a good job with the footwork and getting off the line and stuff,” Purdy said. “But the other half of football is up top — using your hands as a receiver and trying to create separation, obviously legally. But that’s a part of (being a receiver) — using your strength against a DB and stuff.”

Purdy thinks Stribling is proving to be trustworthy in training camp, but he still needs to learn about him.

“He’s proving to all of us that he’s reliable and we can trust him. But it is Day 2 of camp, and we’ve got to continue to find out (more). But I’ve got a lot of trust in him now.”

Cardinals

Cardinals HC Mike LaFleur is happy with what he has seen from third-overall RB Jeremiyah Love so far this offseason and feels that Love is the right type of individual to carry the organization forward.

“Jeremiyah, what a mature young man,” LaFleur said, via Pro Football Talk. “He’s been awesome with the locker room. He is himself, but he also has some awareness that he’s a rookie, in terms of, ‘I’m gonna be a rookie in there and I’m gonna lean on these guys that have done it in the league.’”

“When I got a chance to meet his parents, and even before I met the parents, just seeing it Saturdays watching College GameDay and the tidbits they had, you kind of knew right there, what a foundation this guy — how lucky to have the situation he had growing up. Great for him to be able to absorb that, soak that in and then be his own man,” LaFleur added.

Rams

Rams OLB Byron Young enters training camp recovering from a lingering knee injury. Young said he’s been nursing his knee this offseason, but they have a “good plan for me in place.”

“It’s been good,” Young said, via RamsWire. “I’ve just been nursing up my knee. That was a process. They’ve got a good plan for me in place.”

Young added that he’s taking things day-by-day and is making sure to avoid overworking himself at this stage of the offseason.

“Just day by day,” Young said. “I practiced yesterday. I don’t want to do too much and overload our workload. We’ve got a plan to just take some time and get back out there in a couple of days. Day by day, we’re trying to last for 17 games and the postseason.”

Young said he’s been dealing with this knee injury “for years now.”

“Yes, it’s the same knee,” Young said. “It was challenging but at the same time I trust the training staff with everything. It was something I’ve been dealing with for years now. They always came through for me and I trust them.”

Seahawks

The Seahawks remain in contract negotiations with CB Devon Witherspoon at the start of training camp. When asked about the situation, HC Mike Macdonald said he is confident things will get done.

“I couldn’t have any more confidence in our process and all the people involved in the whole operation. So I think that’s the best way to describe it—really confident right now in where we are and ’Spoon and all his people and the way we do business,” Macdonald said, via Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated.