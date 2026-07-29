49ers WR Ricky Pearsall Dealing With ‘Concerning’ Knee Swelling, Team Considering Options

ESPN’s Nick Wagoner reports 49ers WR Ricky Pearsall will be sidelined from practice with swelling in the same knee where he had a PCL injury last year.

Wagoner adds the team said there’s some “concern” over the issue and all options are being explored, including presumably surgery.

That would be a tough blow for the 49ers and Pearsall, who has struggled to stay on the field in his short time in San Francisco so far.

Pearsall, 25, was a two-year starter at Florida after transferring from Arizona State following his junior year. The 49ers used the No. 31 pick in the 2024 draft on him.

He signed a four-year, $12,318,582 contract that included a $5,778,969 signing bonus. The contract also includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

In 2025, Pearsall appeared in nine games for the 49ers and caught 36 passes on 53 targets for 528 yards and no touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Pearsall as the news is available.