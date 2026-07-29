49ers Made Four Moves At Defensive End

The San Francisco 49ers announced they have signed DEs Quinton Bell and K.J. Henry to contracts.

The #49ers announce they have signed Quinton Bell and K.J. Henry to one-year deals. In corresponding moves, the team waived/injured William Bradley-King and Andrew Farmer II. 📰: https://t.co/rchg3NlyLP pic.twitter.com/GEREMPCxxc — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) July 29, 2026

To make room, they waived DEs William Bradley-King and Andrew Farmer with injury designations.

Bell, 30, was a seventh-round pick to the Raiders out of Prairie View A&M in the 2019 draft. He signed a four-year, $2.6 million rookie deal with the Raiders but was let go before the season.

Bell signed back with the Raiders’ practice squad but was released and caught on with Tampa Bay. He spent the rest of the season and the 2021 season on the Buccaneers’ practice squad and spent 2022 and 2023 on the Falcons’ practice squad.

After a short offseason stint with the Eagles in 2023, Bell spent the season on Miami’s practice squad and re-signed to a futures deal for the 2024 season. He re-signed to the Dolphins in March of last year and was eventually promoted from the practice squad.

In 2025, Bell appeared in seven games for the Dolphins and recorded eight tackles and one fumble recovery.