49ers Tried Out Three Receivers Wednesday

The San Francisco 49ers had three receivers in for a tryout on Wednesday, per the NFL transaction wire.

The group included WRs Alex Bachman, D’Wayne Eskridge and Trenton Irwin.

San Francisco is dealing with some injuries in their receiving corps, including to WR Ricky Pearsall.

Eskridge, 29, was a three-year starter at Western Michigan and was named first-team All-MAC as a senior. The Seahawks drafted Eskridge with pick No. 56 overall in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

He was in the final year of a four-year, $5.953 million rookie contract that included a $3,280,442 signing bonus when he was among Seattle’s final roster cuts in 2024. Eskridge caught on with the Dolphins soon after.

He bounced on and off the practice squad and active roster for the next two seasons.

In 2025, Eskridge appeared in 13 games for the Dolphins and caught four passes on seven targets for 62 yards. He also returned 28 kickoffs for 726 yards (25.9 average).