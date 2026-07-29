AFC Notes: Dexter Lawrence, Aaron Rodgers, Bengals, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals

After adding DT Dexter Lawrence as the headline move among others this offseason, Bengals de facto GM Duke Tobin implied the team is done making moves until need be. He said they’re always looking to improve the team, but is very aware of their cap situation for this year and upcoming years.

“I feel good about our team and where it is at,” Tobin said, via Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic. “I’m hoping to not have to do a bunch of replacements. That’s not the plan. I can’t predict injuries and needs that arise. We are always looking to improve our team, whether it’s improving the 90th man on our team or the 84th man on our team or the 26th man on our team. They are all different price points, but we are always looking to improve our team. If there is a guy that is out there that we think is a little better than somebody who is not getting it done for us, we will go ahead and do it. With the restrictions we have in place … there are financial restrictions in this league. That is why there is a salary cap. They exist this year, next year; you have to be cognizant of all of it.”

Browns

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, Browns RB Quinshon Judkins will have no limitations in training camp seven months after surgery to repair his fractured fibula and dislocated ankle.

will have no limitations in training camp seven months after surgery to repair his fractured fibula and dislocated ankle. Browns TE Harold Fannin said he was fully cleared from offseason surgery two weeks ago from off-season surgery, noting that it was related to the injury he suffered at the end of last season. (Jackson)

said he was fully cleared from offseason surgery two weeks ago from off-season surgery, noting that it was related to the injury he suffered at the end of last season. (Jackson) Browns CB Denzel Ward admitted that his lack of participation this offseason was related to his contract. (Easterling)

admitted that his lack of participation this offseason was related to his contract. (Easterling) Ward noted that he had no second thoughts about re-signing with Cleveland despite the trade of DE Myles Garrett and the current roster rebuild the team is undergoing. (Petrak)

Ravens

Ravens LT Ronnie Stanley says that rookie G Vega Ioane looks like a seasoned veteran and that he isn’t concerned at all about him heading into his first year. (Zrebiec)

says that rookie G looks like a seasoned veteran and that he isn’t concerned at all about him heading into his first year. (Zrebiec) Ravens TE Mark Andrews on having a new tight end group behind him this season: “I just think that we’re able to complement each other incredibly well, push each other, all the good things that you want in a room. These guys are top of the notch guys and it starts with Coach Zack Grossi doing his thing. We all feed off him.” (Hensley)

on having a new tight end group behind him this season: “I just think that we’re able to complement each other incredibly well, push each other, all the good things that you want in a room. These guys are top of the notch guys and it starts with Coach Zack Grossi doing his thing. We all feed off him.” (Hensley) Ravens HC Jesse Minter said the starting center spot is up for grabs between Danny Pinter and veteran Ethan Pocic: “May the best man win.” (Tolentino)

Steelers

Steelers HC Mike McCarthy said QB Aaron Rodgers will be on a rep count this week, with Rodgers noting: “I’d like a couple days off. I already told the boss that, but some of the things working against me is he was with me forever and he knows how much I love to practice.”

said QB will be on a rep count this week, with Rodgers noting: “I’d like a couple days off. I already told the boss that, but some of the things working against me is he was with me forever and he knows how much I love to practice.” McCarthy added that Rodgers will get 40-50 of the reps this week and the rest will be distributed among the other three quarterbacks. (Pryor)

Steelers LB Patrick Queen is vowing to comeback from a down year last season: “I know I had a down year… I care enough to know I had a down year. I know to how to correct it, how to fix it, and so do my coaches. We’re all collaborating on that.” (Farabaugh)