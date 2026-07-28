AFC Notes: Mike McCarthy, Aaron Rodgers, Zac Taylor, Bengals, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals HC Zac Taylor believes the team has a roster capable of competing for a championship.

“We’ve got what we need,” Taylor said, via PFT. “With everybody upstairs and ownership and personnel doing an unbelievable job, trying to provide us with the resources to go in. It’s on the players and the coaches to go get it done. And there’s a genuine excitement in the community. I’m in Cincinnati. I’m out and about. The people that I run into, whether I know them or don’t, you can feel the genuine excitement for the season.”

Bengals

Bengals HC Zac Taylor said that Dax Hill‘s primary position will be outside corner but will move inside on certain occasions.

“But there’s going to be times with any corner that they go inside for coverage reasons,” Taylor said, via Sports Illustrated. “But again, Dax has done a really good job of growing (outside), and that’s where we want to leave him.”

Bengals de facto GM Duke Tobin added that there are a multitude of players competing for slot snaps that can help keep Hill outside.

“We’ve got guys that are competing in there, and we’ve brought guys in this offseason that’ll get some competition in there,” Tobin said. “We’ve got young guys who will grow in their second and third years at that position. So we’ve got a lot of guys fighting for that spot.”

Steelers

Steelers HC Mike McCarthy talked about OT Broderick Jones getting cleared for camp: “That was great news that he was cleared. When a player comes off medical clearance, you can’t just go to 100 miles per hour. I think you’ll see that in how his reps go.” (Ray Fittipaldo)

talked about OT getting cleared for camp: “That was great news that he was cleared. When a player comes off medical clearance, you can’t just go to 100 miles per hour. I think you’ll see that in how his reps go.” (Ray Fittipaldo) McCarthy said they plan on moving WR D.K. Metcalf around the formation this year and was impressed with his connection with QB Aaron Rodgers last season: “We need him going… DK can change games.” (Nick Farabaugh)

around the formation this year and was impressed with his connection with QB last season: “We need him going… DK can change games.” (Nick Farabaugh) At QB, McCarthy revealed Mason Rudolph will start with the second-team offense while Will Howard and third-rounder Drew Allar will work with the other groups. It’s worth mentioning Howard took second-team reps in the spring. (Fittipaldo)

will start with the second-team offense while Will Howard and third-rounder will work with the other groups. It’s worth mentioning Howard took second-team reps in the spring. (Fittipaldo) Although Rodgers announced his retirement after the year, Metcalf thinks we should wait until after the season to see how the veteran feels: “I mean, people just say things at the beginning of the year, not knowing how a year could go. He may not even get hit or touched this year and may say, ‘Hey, let’s go out there and do another one.’ So I mean, it just puts a weight off his back. He’s just out there playing free, enjoying possibly his last year with his teammates, with a couple of close friends that he’s made over the past two years. So I think it’s just a lot of weight off his shoulders right now. He’s just going out there playing free.” (Brooke Pryor)

Rodgers, however, said there’s “zero debate” this is his final year, and he thought he would retire after last season before McCarthy was hired. (Pryor)

Rodgers thinks the Steelers need to operate under center on early downs more to get the play action game going, like other top offenses are doing. (Farabaugh)

Rodgers also feels WR Roman Wilson “had a really nice spring” and has shown the new staff something: “I expect him to have some splash plays… and a nice camp.” (Farabaugh)