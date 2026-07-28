Steelers Also Placed CB Joey Porter Jr. On PUP List To Start Camp

According to Brooke Pryor, the Steelers have placed CB Joey Porter Jr. on the active/PUP list to start training camp. He wasn’t mentioned by the team in its earlier announcement.

Pryor adds that Porter tweaked his back in workouts this morning.

Porter is entering the final year of his rookie contract and has been discussing a long-term deal with the team. However, they’ve had trouble reaching common ground on a value.

Players on the active injury lists still count against the 90-man roster and can come off at any time once they pass a physical. If still on the list by roster cutdowns, they must miss the first four games.

Porter, 26, is the son of longtime NFL OLB Joey Porter and was a three-year starter at Penn State, earning third-team All-Big 10 honors for two years and first-team honors his final season.

The Steelers selected Porter with the first pick of the second round in the 2023 NFL Draft. He’s entering the final year of a four-year, $9,618,343 rookie contract that included a $3,995,158 signing bonus and will be an unrestricted free agent in 2027.

In 2025, Porter appeared in 14 games for the Steelers and recorded 52 total tackles, one sack, one interception and 14 pass deflections.

We’ll have more on Porter and the Steelers as the news is available.