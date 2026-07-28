Vikings Sign OT Brian O’Neill To Four-Year, $96M Extension

The Minnesota Vikings announced they have signed OT Brian O’Neill to a four-year extension.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter adds the deal is worth $96 million over four years.

O’Neill, 30, was taken with the No. 62 overall pick by the Vikings out of Pittsburgh back in 2018.

He was entering the final year of a four-year, $4,406,640 contract that included a $1,284,828 signing bonus when he signed a five-year, $92.5 million contract extension.

O’Neill was entering the final year of that deal and was slated to make a base salary of $18.9 million in 2026.

In 2025, O’Neill appeared in and started 14 games for the Vikings at right tackle. Pro Football Focus had him graded as the No. 12 tackle out of 84 qualifying players.