Vikings DBs Coach Gerald Alexander Suspended Three Weeks Without Pay Following DWI

Per Alec Lewis, Vikings DBs coach Gerald Alexander was suspended three weeks without pay after being convicted of a DWI.

The team issued the following statement, per Lewis:

“Following Gerald’s arrest earlier this spring, we remained in communication with the NFL while awaiting the outcome of the legal process. With that matter now resolved, the team has suspended Gerald without pay for three weeks. The suspension, effective Friday, July 24, will conclude on Thursday, August 13, at which time Gerald will return to the team. We take these situations seriously and believe this disciplinary action is appropriate.”

Alexander, 42, began his NFL coaching career as an intern with the Titans and was hired by Indiana State as a defensive backs coach in 2015. The Buccaneers brought him in as an intern the following year and was hired by Montana State as defensive backs coach later in 2016.

The University of California hired him as DBs coach from 2017-2019 and was hired to the same role with the Miami Dolphins in 2020. He was hired as the Steelers’ assistant defensive backs coach in 2022 and was named assistant defensive line coach the following year.

The Raiders signed him as their safeties coach for 2024 before joining the Steelers for 2025 as DBs coach. He was hired as a defensive pass game coordinator and DBs coach for the Vikings this offseason.