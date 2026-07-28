Vikings Sign RB Jordan Mims

The Minnesota Vikings announced they have signed RB Jordan Mims to a contract.

The Vikings also officially announced the previously reported signing of LB Jamal Adams.

Mims, 27, wound up going undrafted out of Fresno State back in 2023 and later signed a rookie contract with the Bills. Mims was waived coming out of the preseason and later signed to the Saints’ practice squad.

New Orleans cut him loose following their rookie minicamp last year and he signed a two-year deal with Tennessee, where he spent the year on the practice squad. The Titans released him in January, and he spent more than a week with the 49ers this offseason before being released.

In 2025, Mims appeared in one game for the Titans but did not record any stats.