Steelers Placing Jalen Ramsey On PUP List To Start Training Camp

Per Mark Kaboly, the Steelers are placing CBs Jalen Ramsey and Donte Kent on the PUP list to start training camp.

Ramsey suffered a knee injury in mandatory minicamp, and GM Omar Khan expects he will be out a few weeks, according to Ray Fittipaldo.

Khan said Ramsey won’t need surgery and thinks he’ll be back for the start of the year, per Brooke Pryor.

Ramsey, 31, is a former first-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2016. He signed a four-year, $23.35 million contract and was set to make a base salary of $3.63 million in 2019.

The Jaguars picked up Ramsey’s fifth-year option that cost them around $13 million for the 2020 season before trading him to the Rams for two first-round picks and a fourth-round selection.

He signed a five-year, $105 million extension before the start of the 2020 season, before he was traded to the Dolphins, later signing a three-year, $72.3 million deal with the team in 2024.

Ramsey was traded to Pittsburgh ahead of the 2025 season in a deal that included TE Jonnu Smith and S Minkah Fitzpatrick.

In 2025, Ramsey appeared in and started all 17 games for the Steelers and recorded 88 tackles, one interception, three sack, and defended eight passes.