Titans Activate S Amani Hooker From PUP List

Per Jim Wyatt, the Titans have activated S Amani Hooker from the PUP List after he passed a physical.

Hooker, 28, is a former fourth-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Tennessee.

He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3.353 million rookie contract when the Titans signed him to a three-year extension worth over $33 million in 2023. He re-signed on three-year, $40.5 million extension last year.

In 2025, Hooker appeared in and started 16 games for the Titans and recorded 71 tackles, eight pass defenses and one sack