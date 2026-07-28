Titans Having Positive Conversations With OT Peter Skoronski Regarding Extension

Per Terry McCormick, Titans GM Mike Borgonzi said they are having positive conversations with OT Peter Skoronski‘s representatives regarding a long-term extension.

Tennessee exercised Skoronski’s projected $19.07 million fifth-year option for 2027 earlier this offseason.

Skoronski, 24, was a consensus first-team All-American in 2022 and was first-team all-conference in 2021 and 2022 at Northwestern. The Titans drafted Skoronski with No. 11 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He’s entering the final year of a four-year, $21,172,502 rookie contract that includes a $12,398,183 signing bonus and a fifth-year option for 2027.

In 2025, Skoronski appeared in all 17 games for the Titans and started each appearance at guard.

We’ll have more on Skoronski as the news becomes available.