Titans Picking Up Fifth-Year Option On G Peter Skoronski

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the Titans plan to pick up the fifth-year option on G Peter Skoronski for the 2027 season.

The fifth-year option is projected to cost the Titans $19.07 million next year.

Skoronski has been a mainstay for the Titans’ offensive line since being drafted in 2023 and has started all 17 games for the past two years.

Titans GM Mike Borgonzi has said that they would like to get an extension done with him, so it’s possible he never actually plays on the option.

Skoronski, 24, was a consensus first-team All-American in 2022 and was first-team all-conference in 2021 and 2022 at Northwestern. The Titans drafted Skoronski with No. 11 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He’s entering the final year of a four-year, $21,172,502 rookie contract that includes a $12,398,183 signing bonus and a fifth-year option for 2027.

In 2025, Skoronski appeared in all 17 games for the Titans and started each appearance at guard.