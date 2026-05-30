AFC Notes: Wan’Dale Robinson, Grant Udinski, Colts, Jaguars, Titans

Colts

The Colts picked up DE Caden Curry in the sixth round of the 2026 NFL Draft after he led Ohio State in sacks last season with 11. Indianapolis DL coach Marion Hobby said he has “no idea” how Curry slid so far down the draft.

“I have no idea,” Hobby said, via Abby Halpin of the team’s site. “But I’ll tell you, his motor runs.”

Hobby thinks Curry is versatile enough to play on the edge and interior of their defensive line.

“He’s smart enough that you can put him inside or he can stay on the edge,” Hobby said. “You always want Swiss army knives in your room.”

Colts’ second-year DE Jaylahn Tuimoloau was excited to see the team pick up Curry after playing alongside him at Ohio State.

“I was truly excited to have another Buckeye out with us,'” he said. “I made sure to tell (the staff), ‘I need him right next to me.’ Now we’re locker buddies.”

Jaguars

Jaguars OC Grant Udinksi received offers from other teams during the coaching carousel this offseason but ultimately chose to return to Jacksonville and continue working with HC Liam Coen.

“I was honored to be able to be considered for those opportunities, and really, it’s a testament to the work that our team and our offense has put in to kind of raise my status and elevate me to even be considered,” Udinski said, via Pro Football Talk. “You go through that process and you learn a lot about what you believe in and what you think and what you really are convicted in because you think about all the different things you’ve come across over your time in coaching or even before coaching, and you kind of have to whittle it down to the things that are most important to you and your core values. So, a lot of what you’re learning is really maybe things that you already knew, but what are your priorities? That kind of becomes the focus of those interviews because it’s such a short period of time where you’re trying to put together all of your plans and thoughts in a clear and concise manner.”

“There’s a lot of things that I look back on last year’s season and just like we talk about evaluating where we need to improve as an offense, a lot of it will start with me as the coordinator,” Udinski added. “And there are really simple things that I think I could have communicated this better, I could have communicated this more clearly. And then there are maybe more complicated things where we built a certain package of plays in a way where I felt like I could have done a better job of putting those plays together. [I] probably have a list of 200 things that, unfortunately, I could improve on. The bright side of that is there’s 200 things that I can improve on. So as a coordinator, for me personally, it’s the same approach that we take with the offense when we say we want to run the ball better, well how does that start with my role? What am I doing? How am I influencing the run game to make sure that that’s actually possible? So just like we sit down and evaluate those things, I’ve got to do the same thing for myself.”

Titans

Titans WR Wan’Dale Robinson talked about the relationship he’s been building with QB Cam Ward after he signed a four-year deal with Tennessee this offseason.

“It’s been great,” Robinson said, via Titans Wire. “Pretty much every day, we’ve been watching whatever is going on in practice, whatever reads we may have. Being in the slot, we have a lot of different options and can go a lot of different places, and just making sure we’re on the same page with that is a pretty big deal, and I feel like we’re coming along at it pretty well too.”

Robinson was asked and said the two have addressed any miscommunications they’ve had.

“Maybe early on, but pretty much after just about all those types of option routes, I would just go back to him like, ‘hey, did you like what I did there, is there anything you wanted me to do right here,’ so just getting all the feedback from him, whatever he needs me to do to go out there and get open and be a valuable target for him.“