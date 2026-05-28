AFC Notes: Bo Nix, Ashton Jeanty, Mason Rudolph, Broncos, Raiders, Steelers

Broncos

Broncos QB Bo Nix suffered a fractured ankle during their AFC Division Round win over the Bills in January and underwent a cleanup procedure in April. When appearing on the Up & Adams Show, NFL Network’s James Palmer said the quarterback is expected to be back on the field in June and will be “full-go in July.”

“This was a big talking point in Denver, because everybody was saying he was ahead of schedule; from Greg Penner the owner, to (head coach) Sean Payton, to (general manager) George Paton,” Palmer said. “But he’ll be on the field in June, he’ll be full-go in July, I’m told.”

Broncos LT Garett Bolles also appeared on the Up & Adams Show to discuss Nix’s recovery, saying he’s confident the quarterback is recovering well from his injury and will come back strong.

“Bo’s a freak of nature,” Bolles said. “He doesn’t get too high with the highs, too low with the lows. He’s pretty even-keeled… I know this time of recovery is so difficult for him, but I also know it’s perfect for him because he can relax and focus on his wife and his baby. That’s just going to give him the juice and the desire to come back out and sling the ball like he did all last season… I know he’s doing everything he physically can to get that ankle right.”

Raiders

Raiders RB Ashton Jeanty is in the midst of his first full offseason after being a top-10 pick in 2025. Heading into year two, Jeanty is refining the nuances of his game through more repetitions to slow everything down.

“Just focusing in more on the details, what the defense is doing, how we’re blocking things, coverage, all that type of stuff,” Jeanty said, via the team’s website. “So, it’s definitely slowing down, and I think it’s also just repetition as well. The more you rep it, the more the game slows down.”

New Raiders HC Klint Kubiak wants to challenge Jeanty more and cited 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey as a model for what his workload could look like.

“We want to put a lot of pressure on Ashton,” Kubiak said. “The next guy that steps up, whoever that may be, that’s going to be seen here in practice, OTAs and training camp, but we think we should continue to challenge Ashton and get more out of him.”

“It’s important to have a quality second back, but the best player has got to play, and we’ve got to get them on the field as much as we can. I don’t know the play-snap percentage, but you look at [49ers running back] Christian McCaffrey, his play-snap percentage is high. So, those great backs, they don’t want to come off the field.”

Steelers

Steelers HC Mike McCarthy has been impressed with QB Mason Rudolph‘s willingness to try new things and praised the veteran’s arm strength.

“When you get veteran players, particularly quarterbacks, the old ‘can’t teach an old dog new tricks,’ that’s not the case with him,” McCarthy said, via the team’s website. “He’s been very receptive towards the footwork training.”

“Boy, he really throws it better than I realized. Until you really stand next to him and you’re out there with him, you don’t really understand the true velocity of how each one of these guys throws the football. I really like Mason Rudolph.”