AFC Notes: Jaylen Waddle, Fernando Mendoza, Broncos, Chargers, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos HC Sean Payton said the team isn’t going to put hypothetical labels on who the first and second receiver is in the offense when asked about whether WR Jaylen Waddle will lead the team’s passing attack.

“We’re not just going to have, and I know someone’s getting ready to ask me, ‘Is he receiver [No.] 1 or 2?’ So we don’t have [that],” Payton said, via Broncos Wire. “We just play different packages and try to give those guys the things that they do well.”

Payton added that he plans on featuring Waddle in a multitude of different positions in the offense.

“He’s played everywhere,” Payton said of Waddle’s position. “I’ve seen him outside as a tremendous route runner, inside. The route tree is pretty expansive. … The best thing that I think he does is he’s explosive; he’s dynamic. A lot of times, the guys run fast, but I think he sends his hips in transition. I think you’ll see him play inside in the slot; you’ll see him outside. We’ll have speed packages that will feature [him].”

Chargers

Raiders

Raiders’ rookie QB Fernando Mendoza recently had a private lunch with minority owner Tom Brady during the NFLPA Rookie Premiere. When asked about the meeting, Mendoza said Brady gave him a lot of lessons about leadership, playing accountability, and business.

“It was a private brunch, lunch, there were a lot of great lessons about leadership, playing, accountability, business. It was all over the place, but the one consistent variable was that it was quality information and it’s information that I wrote down on a notepad. I’ll be able to digest it when I read it back tonight and for the future,” Mendoza said, via Gilberto Manzano of SI.

Mendoza mentioned that one of Brady’s biggest messages to him was about how leadership hinges on caring for teammates and the team’s goals.

“One of the biggest thing that I thought was awesome was when Tom talked about leadership and the two variables that you need to be a great leader. One, care about your teammates, and second, care about the team’s goals. It’s not about being a Pro Bowler, being a star player. It’s about caring about your teammates, who they are and caring about winning, and the team’s ultimate goal, which is to win a championship,” Mendoza said.