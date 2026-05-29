AFC Notes: Jaylen Waddle, Fernando Mendoza, Broncos, Chargers, Raiders

Broncos
Broncos HC Sean Payton said the team isn’t going to put hypothetical labels on who the first and second receiver is in the offense when asked about whether WR Jaylen Waddle will lead the team’s passing attack.
“We’re not just going to have, and I know someone’s getting ready to ask me, ‘Is he receiver [No.] 1 or 2?’ So we don’t have [that],” Payton said, via Broncos Wire. “We just play different packages and try to give those guys the things that they do well.”
Payton added that he plans on featuring Waddle in a multitude of different positions in the offense.
“He’s played everywhere,” Payton said of Waddle’s position. “I’ve seen him outside as a tremendous route runner, inside. The route tree is pretty expansive. … The best thing that I think he does is he’s explosive; he’s dynamic. A lot of times, the guys run fast, but I think he sends his hips in transition. I think you’ll see him play inside in the slot; you’ll see him outside. We’ll have speed packages that will feature [him].”
Chargers
- When asked about the Chargers’ offensive line, Daniel Popper of The Athletic thinks the primary competition in training camp will be for the starting left guard role.
- Popper expects second-round Jake Slaughter to be in the mix for the job, along with Trevor Penning and Kayode Awosika. In the end, Popper predicts Slaughter to be the Week 1 starter.
- Popper thinks the other four positions are set with LT Rashawn Slater, C Tyler Biadasz, RG Cole Strange, and RT Joe Alt.
- For Los Angeles to win the AFC West, Popper believes one factor will be requiring new OC Mike McDaniel to create a more efficient offense around QB Justin Herbert and an “explosive running game.” Other factors would be Biadasz improving their pass protection, and first-round EDGE Akheem Mesidor making a quick impact.
- Popper can see the Chargers’ running backs making the “biggest jump of any position group.” Popper is confident that second-year RB Omarion Hampton can become one of the best backs in the league if he can stay healthy.
- As for LB Tuli Tuipulotu‘s impending contract extension, Popper writes that Tuipulotu has an incentive to let negotiations stretch into the season, given another 13-sack season would cause his price tag to “increase substantially.” However, should he not have the same production, his price would inherently go down.
Raiders
Raiders’ rookie QB Fernando Mendoza recently had a private lunch with minority owner Tom Brady during the NFLPA Rookie Premiere. When asked about the meeting, Mendoza said Brady gave him a lot of lessons about leadership, playing accountability, and business.
“It was a private brunch, lunch, there were a lot of great lessons about leadership, playing, accountability, business. It was all over the place, but the one consistent variable was that it was quality information and it’s information that I wrote down on a notepad. I’ll be able to digest it when I read it back tonight and for the future,” Mendoza said, via Gilberto Manzano of SI.
Mendoza mentioned that one of Brady’s biggest messages to him was about how leadership hinges on caring for teammates and the team’s goals.
“One of the biggest thing that I thought was awesome was when Tom talked about leadership and the two variables that you need to be a great leader. One, care about your teammates, and second, care about the team’s goals. It’s not about being a Pro Bowler, being a star player. It’s about caring about your teammates, who they are and caring about winning, and the team’s ultimate goal, which is to win a championship,” Mendoza said.
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