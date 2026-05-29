Von Miller ‘For Sure’ Playing In 2026, Wants To Return To Broncos

Veteran OLB Von Miller has been adamant all offseason that he plans to play in his 15th year and age-37 season in 2026.

During an appearance in Denver on Wednesday for his foundation, Miller was asked if he had spoken with Broncos HC Sean Payton about a reunion. Miller said he’s lobbied publicly and privately to return to the franchise where he was drafted in 2011, and expressed confidence in his ability to make an impact this late in his career.

“I lobbied, I do lobby, I lobbied publicly, privately, so I lobbied,” Miller said, via ESPN’s Jeff Legwold. “I think there’s no question the type of environment I bring to a locker room, I think there’s no question to the type of environment I bring to a team.”

“I don’t want to pat myself on the back, but at 37 years old, I can still roll out the bed and still rush the quarterback. I’m still a great guy in the locker room, I bring great energy, I make sure everybody is ready to go.”

Miller said again he’s “for sure” playing in 2026 and hopes that it won’t be his final year.

“Yeah, yeah, I’m playing, I’m playing for sure. I had nine sacks last year. … I’m not on my last flame, this year, hopefully I’m not in my last year, but if it is, I want to go out showing guys what I got.”

Miller previously expressed his desire to return to Washington for another year, where he signed for 2025 and recorded nine sacks.

Miller, 37, is a former first-round pick of the Broncos back in 2011. After playing out his rookie deal, Denver picked up his fifth-year option and later used their franchise tag on Miller.

The Broncos signed Miller to a six-year, $114 million extension in 2016 with $70 million guaranteed. He made $18 million in 2020 with $6 million fully guaranteed and counted $25.625 million against the cap.

Denver officially picked up Miller’s option in 2021 at a figure of $18 million. However, the Broncos traded Miller to the Rams at the deadline for second and third-round picks while also eating most of his remaining salary. Miller then ended up winning the Super Bowl in his first season with the Rams.

Miller went on to sign a six-year, $120 million deal with the Buffalo Bills as an unrestricted free agent in 2022. He agreed to a pay cut to remain with the Bills in 2024 but was let go this offseason to save cap space. He then signed a one-year deal with Washington for the 2025 season.

In 2025, Miller appeared in all 17 games for the Commanders and recorded 26 total tackles, six tackles for loss and nine sacks.

We’ll have more on Miller as the news becomes available.