Von Miller Wants To Play Another Season, Hopes To Remain With Commanders

Commanders OLB Von Miller is set to be an unrestricted free agent this year after signing a one-year deal for 2025, his age-36 season.

Coming off a solid season where he appeared in every game, Miller plans to play another season in 2026 and expressed his desire to do so in Washington. Miller cited his family’s comfort in the area and HC Dan Quinn’s flexibility with Miller’s program as the biggest reasons he wants to stay.

“I’ll be 37 years old in March,” Miller said, via JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington. “I think I proved to myself I can play another year. I want to be here, but I’m not in a position to start making demands and saying where I want to play and where I want to be at. Whoever wants me, that’s where I’ll be. But I definitely proved to myself that I can play next year. I would love to be a Commander. I got my house here. Kids got all type of Commanders’ gear and stuff. DQ [Dan Quinn] does a great job of keeping me healthy and ready to go as far as vet days and rest, and I would love to be able to run that back.”

Miller, 36, is a former first-round pick of the Broncos back in 2011. After playing out his rookie deal, Denver picked up his fifth-year option and later used their franchise tag on Miller.

The Broncos signed Miller to a six-year, $114 million extension in 2016 with $70 million guaranteed. He made $18 million in 2020 with $6 million fully guaranteed and counted $25.625 million against the cap.

Denver officially picked up Miller’s option in 2021 at a figure of $18 million. However, the Broncos traded Miller to the Rams at the deadline for second and third-round picks while also eating most of his remaining salary. Miller then ended up winning the Super Bowl in his first season with the Rams.

Miller went on to sign a six-year, $120 million deal with the Buffalo Bills as an unrestricted free agent in 2022. He agreed to a pay cut to remain with the Bills in 2024 but was let go this offseason to save cap space. He then signed a one-year deal with Washington for the 2025 season.

In 2025, Miller appeared in all 17 games for the Commanders and recorded 26 total tackles, six tackles for loss and nine sacks.