AFC Notes: Aaron Glenn, D.J. Moore, Bills, Dolphins, Jets

Bills

The Bills traded for WR D.J. Moore to bolster the team’s playmaking unit, and he’s been full go during OTAs. Moore admitted there are some expected growing pains right now, but likes HC Joe Brady’s plan along with the people around the building.

“I mean, it’s gonna be perfect later on, but right now it’s still growing pains,” Moore said, via the team’s YouTube.

“Joe is just trying to get the ball in as many playmakers’ hands as possible, and that’s what it has been so far. Everybody’s been lovely. They’re friendly, like everybody gets along, so it’s amazing to see.”

Bills WR Khalil Shakir feels Moore is a perfect fit with the team and has appreciated the natural leadership he’s brought.

“He definitely brings that dog mentality to our room. That ‘I’m gonna go out there and beat you one on one, and I’m gonna let you know, too,'” Shakir said.

Dolphins

The Dolphins signed edge rushers Joshua Uche and David Ojabo as free agents this offseason. Miami DL coach Austin Clark summed up his first impression of Uche, saying he has experience in multiple roles and a high motor.

“He’s accomplished a lot in his career. He’s played a lot of different positions. He’s got a high motor, and I love his mental makeup. We’ll see where that thing takes us,” Clark said, via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.

As for Ojabo, Clark considers him “elusive” and notes he has experience dropping into coverage.

“He’s an elusive player. He’s got good twitch. He’s played in that 3-4 outside linebacker mode, doing a lot of drop [into coverage]. I’m excited to see where he goes.”

Jets

Jets HC Aaron Glenn congratulated Russell Wilson on his new job with CBS and noted that the team will continue to look for help at quarterback, given that the move didn’t impact their plans for the backup job for QB Geno Smith.

“Nothing at all,” Glenn said. “I think the last time we talked I had said that we were looking at number of quarterbacks, and that’s just what it was. Hopefully, he will have a good TV career. Heck, I know that he’ll be good at it, and congrats to him.”