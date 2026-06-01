NFC Notes: A.J. Brown, Jaxson Dart, Commanders, Eagles, Giants

Commanders

The Commanders signed K Drew Stevens as an undrafted free agent following his time at Iowa. Stevens said he drew interest from the Bills, but thought it would be harder to make the roster, given they are paying K Tyler Bass a two-year, $6,750,000 contract.

“They’re paying Tyler Bass a gazillion dollars in Buffalo, so that’d be probably harder,” Stevens said, via Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic.

Stevens said that he began playing football as a freshman in high school after previously playing soccer.

“In high school … I was the classic ‘take the big leg off the soccer team and then have him try kicking,’” Stevens said. “I did that my freshman year, and my parents kind of pushed me to do it. … But as soon as I was a sophomore, I had a game-winning kick on varsity, and that atmosphere created a moment and feel you can’t re-create in soccer.”

Kicking coach Dan Orner helped train Stevens. He said the kicker has “65-, 70-yard range” and is clutch during high-pressure situations.

“He definitely is a power kicker,” Orner said. “He’s got 65-, 70-yard range. But I think the biggest thing is, if you send him out for a game-winner, he’s the guy you want going out there. He’s looking forward to that.”

Eagles

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts was asked if the team was distracted by the rumors surrounding the trade of WR A.J. Brown.

“For us, we’re focused on learning the offense,” Hurts said, via Pro Football Talk. “It really doesn’t change, in terms of our approach to change or improve. Obviously been a lingering thing, but nothing can replace all the greatness that we achieved together.”

Eagles RB Saquon Barkley expressed his love for WR A.J. Brown and understands the business part of the sport: “You’re going to have a hard time (to get me) to say anything bad about A.J. Brown. I’m a big fan of A.J. Brown. One of my really good friends. One of my favorite teammates I’ve ever been around him. Respect him as a man. But this is a business. It’s the NFL. If I’m not here, if Jalen’s not here, whoever’s not here — the show goes on. That’s how the NFL operates. You don’t really address it. There isn’t anything to address. You go about your work and keep being better. And whatever happens, that’s above my pay grade.” (Zach Berman)

Giants

Giants QB Jameis Winston spent his entire 10-minute press conference explaining to the media that the team addressed issues between QB Jaxson Dart and LB Abdul Carter stemming from Dart’s recent interaction with Donald Trump.

“We’ve grown from it, and I think that’s the thing,” Winston said. “Like, we’re dealing with a chaotic situation that has nothing to do with our required profession. We’re understanding the importance of our voice and who we’re capable of impacting. And I think that is — that’s what I want all my teammates to understand that. . . . It’s bigger than you. It’s bigger than the team itself. Like, we all got people that make decisions. But the reverence for authority, the reverence for the process of growth, has to be there. The reverence for life itself. It has to be there. So I think that is where we’re learning as a building. We’re learning, we’re growing. But we’re focused on winning football games, man...“We know we get paid to do. But a lot of us are opening our eyes to the influence that we do have on the whole world. And that’s a beautiful thing. When you can humble yourself and realize that, man, I got impact. I can really be the change that I desire to see. And that’s what I’m encouraging these guys to do.”