Eagles Finalizing Deal To Send A.J. Brown To Patriots

Jordan Schultz reports that the Patriots and Eagles have discussed a deal sending WR A.J. Brown to New England for a 2028 first-round pick.

Schultz adds that other details of the trade package are still being finalized, but the deal is expected to be completed in the near future.

The Rams reportedly were close to a deal for Brown earlier this offseason, while the 49ers, Chiefs, and Jaguars were also previously mentioned as potential destinations for Brown. The expectation has remained that the Eagles and Patriots will work something out.

Brown, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Titans back in 2019. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $5,506,368 rookie contract before the Titans traded him to the Eagles for a first and third-round pick.

He then re-signed with the Eagles on a four-year, $100 million contract that included $57 million guaranteed.

However, the Eagles later signed Brown to a three-year, $96 million extension that includes $84 million guaranteed.

In 2025, Brown appeared in 15 games for the Eagles and caught 78 passes on 121 targets for 1,003 yards and seven touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Brown as the news is available.