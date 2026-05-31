NFC Notes: Andrew Thomas, Commanders, Eagles, Giants

Commanders

Commanders CB Mike Sainristil enters the third year of his career in 2026. Sainristil said he doesn’t have a preference to play as an outside or inside cornerback, and considers himself to be a “playmaker” wherever he lines up, per JP Finlay.

enters the third year of his career in 2026. Sainristil said he doesn’t have a preference to play as an outside or inside cornerback, and considers himself to be a “playmaker” wherever he lines up, per JP Finlay. Washington has been connected as a potential suitor for 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk since back in December, but a deal still hasn’t emerged. When asked about Aiyuk, QB Jayden Daniels said he doesn’t have an inkling of what’s going to happen with the receiver: “I don’t have a sense on it. That is my brother; we have a personal relationship, but his football future is out of my control.” (John Keim)

Eagles

Eagles DC Vic Fangio believes that OL coach Chris Kuper will be a great replacement for former OL coach Jeff Stoutland, who left the team this offseason.

“I didn’t have a whole lot to do with that in that he was the guy that Sean brought up that he would want to hire,” Fangio explained, via Eagles Wire. “At that time, most of the coaches weren’t even in the office. Obviously, Nick was, he was interviewing 20 guys. And then when they got down to where it would look like they could want to hire him or get close, they realized that I had him for three years in Denver and they gave me a call about him. I think Kup’s an excellent coach. He did a great job for us in Denver. Worked under [former Broncos Offensive Line Coach] Mike Munchak there for a good three years. Went on to Minnesota as the head line coach. I thought did a good job there. I have the utmost confidence in Kup that he’ll do a great job here, and I think the players will like and respect him. I don’t see any issue there.”

Giants

Giants LT Andrew Thomas said the team has been ramping up his activity coming back from a Lisfranc injury while also nursing an undisclosed shoulder issue.

“They have a nice ramp-up planned for me. Just a precautionary thing,” Thomas said, via Giants Wire. “Obviously, what we care about is September, being ready, so I’ve been trusting that… It’s definitely tough sometimes because I want to push it and I want to get better, but I’m trying to trust the process to make sure I’m ready to go when it counts.”

Thomas said the culture and accountability with the arrival of HC John Harbaugh and how the players respect him.

“First, I would just say the respect that he demands, you can just tell by the way everybody reacts to him, when they’re speaking to him,” Thomas said of his new coach. “I think he’s been there before, so there is a different confidence that he has that you can feel as a player. I would say first is just empowering us as players. Like a lot of our team meetings aren’t just about football in general. It’s just about life and we talk about principles and just how you approach every day as a man. I think that reflects the character of the team when we take that as a priority. His reputation speaks for itself. A true ball coach, so I was excited that he’s going to come here and hopefully get things going in the right direction. So, it’s early right now. I like what he’s doing so far. We just have to continue to trust the process and approach every day to get better.”

Thomas added that Harbaugh called him and asked him to lead the charge up front and the physicality that he wants the line to bring.

“(Harbaugh) called me when he first signed, and we spoke about the offensive line and the identity of the offense that we want to have, and being physically dominant up front, and that I would be a big catalyst for that,” Thomas said. “I’m excited for that pressure. I’m going to lead those guys and be a great, dominating unit. So, we just got to continue to work to reach that.“