Giants WR Gunner Olszewski Carted Off Field With Non-Contact Lower Leg Injury

According to Dan Duggan, Giants WR Gunner Olszewski was carted off the field during practice on Friday with a non-contact injury.

Duggan notes that Olszewski appeared to grab his lower right leg.

Adam Schefter reports that New York fears Olszewski tore his Achilles. He’s scheduled to undergo further testing.

More news will come out about Olszewski’s injury, but a non-contact injury is never a good sign. It looks like the receiver is set to miss significant time.

Olszewski, 29, signed on with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of Bemidji State in 2019. He took part in the Patriots’ rookie minicamp on a tryout basis and earned a roster spot as a rookie.

New England declined to tender him a contract as a restricted free agent and he caught on with the Steelers on a two-year, $4.2 million deal. However, Pittsburgh released him and he caught on with the Giants’ taxi squad.

He bounced on and off New York’s practice squad in 2023 and re-signed to a one-year deal for the 2024 season. The Giants re-signed him last offseason, but cut him loose after camp before signing him back shortly after.

He re-signed with New York to a one-year deal in March.

In 2025, Olszewski appeared in 16 games for the Giants and caught 10 passes for 145 yards and a touchdown. He also recorded 24 punt returns for 216 yards (9.0 YPR) and 26 kick returns for 682 yards (26.2 YPR).

We’ll have more on Olszewski as the news becomes available.