Giants Signed First-Round OL Francis Mauigoa

The New York Giants announced they have signed first-round OL Francis Mauigoa to his rookie contract.
Sisi is official ‼️ pic.twitter.com/Sf6SLHXwyK
— New York Giants (@Giants) May 27, 2026
That leaves just one more pick for the Giants to sign, their other first-round selection, LV Arvell Reese.
|Rd
|Pick
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|5
|Arvell Reese
|LB
|1
|10
|Francis Mauigoa
|G
|Signed
|2
|37
|Colton Hood
|CB
|Signed
|3
|74
|Malachi Fields
|WR
|Signed
|6
|186
|Bobby Jamison-Travis
|DT
|Signed
|6
|192
|J. C. Davis
|T
|Signed
|6
|193
|Jack Kelly
|LB
|Signed
Mauigoa, 20, was the second-ranked tackle and the sixth-ranked player in the 2023 recruiting class out of Bradenton, Florida. He committed to Miami and played three seasons there, winning All-American honors his junior season.
The Giants selected him with the No. 10 overall pick in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, fully-guaranteed $30.958 million rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $18.975 million.
The deal includes a fifth-year option for the Giants to decide on in 2029.
In his collegiate career, Mauigoa appeared in 42 games over three seasons with the Hurricanes.
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