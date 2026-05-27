Giants Signed First-Round OL Francis Mauigoa

The New York Giants announced they have signed first-round OL Francis Mauigoa to his rookie contract.

Sisi is official ‼️ pic.twitter.com/Sf6SLHXwyK — New York Giants (@Giants) May 27, 2026

That leaves just one more pick for the Giants to sign, their other first-round selection, LV Arvell Reese.

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 5 Arvell Reese LB 1 10 Francis Mauigoa G Signed 2 37 Colton Hood CB Signed 3 74 Malachi Fields WR Signed 6 186 Bobby Jamison-Travis DT Signed 6 192 J. C. Davis T Signed 6 193 Jack Kelly LB Signed

Mauigoa, 20, was the second-ranked tackle and the sixth-ranked player in the 2023 recruiting class out of Bradenton, Florida. He committed to Miami and played three seasons there, winning All-American honors his junior season.

The Giants selected him with the No. 10 overall pick in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, fully-guaranteed $30.958 million rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $18.975 million.

The deal includes a fifth-year option for the Giants to decide on in 2029.

In his collegiate career, Mauigoa appeared in 42 games over three seasons with the Hurricanes.