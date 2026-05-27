Saints Making Two Moves, Signing LB Jackson Sirmon

The New Orleans Saints are signing LB Jackson Sirmon to a contract, according to Nick Underhill.

He’s the son of Saints LB coach Peter Sirmon.

Aaron Wilson reported the Saints are waiving CB Jeremiah McClendon, which is the corresponding move to make room for Sirmon.

Sirmon, 26, started his college career at Washington before transferring to Cal after four years. He was a three-year starter and a first-team All-PAC 12 selection in 2022.

The Jets signed Sirmon as an undrafted free agent following the 2024 NFL Draft. He was waived coming out of the preseason and re-signed the practice squad.

New York re-signed Sirmon to a futures contract for the 2025 season and he bounced on and off the practice squad during the season.

In 2025, Sirmon appeared in one game for the Jets and recorded one tackle.