Brugler: Underwhelming Interviews Contributed To Chiefs QB Garrett Nussmeier’s Seventh-Round Slide

Chiefs seventh-round QB Garrett Nussmeier was once thought to be a first-round prospect before his senior season at LSU was derailed by a spinal cyst injury.

Dane Brugler of The Athletic reported Nussmeier’s pre-draft interviews were “less than stellar” and also contributed to his slide during the draft.

He nearly fell out of the draft entirely before the Chiefs plucked him near the end of the seventh round. He’ll compete for a backup role in the coming seasons.

Nussmeier, 24, redshirted at LSU and spent two seasons as the backup before becoming the starter ahead of the 2024 season. He started two years for the Tigers.

The Chiefs used the 249th pick in the seventh round of the 2026 draft on Nussmeier. He signed a four-year, $4,500,488 rookie deal and is making a base salary of $885,000 in 2026.

During his five-year college career, Nussmeier completed 64 percent of his passes for 7,699 yards, 52 touchdowns and 24 interceptions, plus another five rushing touchdowns, in 40 career games.