Chiefs Sign Fourth-Round CB Jadon Canady

The Kansas City Chiefs officially signed fourth-round CB Jadon Canady to a four-year rookie contract, per the NFL Transactions wire.
Kansas City has now signed two of its seven picks from the 2026 NFL Draft.
|Rd
|Pick
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|6
|Mansoor Delane
|CB
|1
|29
|Peter Woods
|DT
|2
|40
|R Mason Thomas
|DE
|4
|109
|Jadon Canady
|CB
|Signed
|5
|161
|Emmett Johnson
|RB
|Signed
|5
|176
|Cyrus Allen
|WR
|7
|249
|Garrett Nussmeier
|QB
Canady, 23, was a three-star recruit and the 111th-ranked cornerback in the 2021 recruiting class. He originally committed to Tulane and remained there for two years before transferring to Ole Miss. He transferred again to Oregon in 2025, earning an Honorable Mention All-Big Ten selection.
Dane Brugler of The Athletic had him as the No. 17 overall cornerback in this year’s draft class.
He’s projected to sign a four-year, $5,628,912 rookie contract that includes a $1,248,912 signing bonus.
During his college career, Canady appeared in 49 games and recorded 154 tackles, seven tackles for loss, four interceptions, 23 pass defenses, two fumble recoveries, one forced fumble, and scored one defensive touchdown.
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