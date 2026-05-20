Breer: Chiefs Could Circle Back To A.J. Brown Given Rashee Rice Uncertainty

Chiefs WR Rashee Rice just can’t seem to stay out the news for the wrong reasons, as it broke this week that he will be required to serve the next 30 days in jail after violating the terms of his probation by testing positive for marijuana.

The 30-day jail sentence was part of his plea deal for his street racing incident a couple years ago but the probation violation pushed up the timing. Rice also just had a knee surgery that will sideline him two months.

All of that is on top of being investigated for domestic violence allegations earlier this year, so there are serious internal questions in Kansas City about how much Rice can be relied upon going forward even if there is a lot of optimism about his potential impact when he’s on the field.

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer said recently he would not be surprised if that uncertainty prompts the Chiefs to circle back and inquire with the Eagles about a potential trade for WR A.J. Brown.

Breer notes the Chiefs haven’t invested a whole lot at receiver this offseason despite entering 2026 with it being a notable need on paper. They didn’t replace Marquise Brown and are running things back with mostly the same pass catchers, including Rice, WR Xavier Worthy, TE Travis Kelce and WR Tyquan Thornton.

That gives them some wiggle room to look at a trade for Brown, even if Breer is ultimately doubtful a deal comes together.

Most around the NFL think a Brown trade between the Eagles and Patriots is just a formality at this point, but nothing is done until it’s done in the NFL. Eagles GM Howie Roseman would certainly love to have multiple suitors to pit against each other and drive up the price, and a few teams like the Chiefs have been mentioned as candidates to poach Brown from New England.

We also took a look at potential mystery trade candidates who could swoop in and steal Brown.

Brown, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Titans back in 2019. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $5,506,368 rookie contract before the Titans traded him to the Eagles for a first and third-round pick.

He then re-signed with the Eagles on a four-year, $100 million contract that included $57 million guaranteed.

However, the Eagles later signed Brown to a three-year, $96 million extension that includes $84 million guaranteed.

In 2025, Brown appeared in 15 games for the Eagles and caught 78 passes on 121 targets for 1,003 yards and seven touchdowns.

We’ll provide more information on Brown as the news becomes available.