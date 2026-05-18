NFC Notes: Zaire Franklin, Justin Jefferson, Bears, Packers, Vikings

Bears

Dan Wiederer of The Athletic notes that the “door is open” for fourth-round CB Malik Muhammad to challenge Tyrique Stevenson for a starting job.

to challenge for a starting job. Bears CB Zah Frazier took his entire rookie season off due to personal reasons and was eventually cut loose this offseason. Chicago HC Ben Johnson said the “trajectory was off” for Frazier after giving him another shot: “The trajectory was off, so we decided to go a different direction. … It’s just one of those things when we’re looking at the roster and where he’s at, where we’re at, it was time to part ways.”

took his entire rookie season off due to personal reasons and was eventually cut loose this offseason. Chicago HC said the “trajectory was off” for Frazier after giving him another shot: “The trajectory was off, so we decided to go a different direction. … It’s just one of those things when we’re looking at the roster and where he’s at, where we’re at, it was time to part ways.” Wiederer notes that undrafted OL Caden Barnett has a chance to make Chicago’s roster. Johnson said the rookie fits their mold: “He plays the way we want to play. There’s a physical demeanor about him.”

has a chance to make Chicago’s roster. Johnson said the rookie fits their mold: “He plays the way we want to play. There’s a physical demeanor about him.” Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer guesses the Bears will eventually sign former Saints DE Cameron Jordan and reunite him with DC Dennis Allen.

Packers

Packers LB Zaire Franklin said during a recent media appearance that Colts GM Chris Ballard gave him a choice of destination when trading him in March, and Franklin was attracted to Green Bay right away.

“It starts with the quarterback,” Franklin told NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero. “Jordan Love, I told him he was the main reason I came to Green Bay. I wasn’t coming to Green Bay or going to an organization without a proven franchise QB. He is that. He’s the type of quarterback you want to be around. Great manner in the locker room, competes his ass off, is constantly working to get better. It’s been a long time since I’ve seen a QB1 just really raising the level of everybody by his work ethic like that. It’s really dope to see. Then, at the end of the day, we’ve got one of the best defensive players on the planet in Micah Parsons, as well. When you’ve got a quarterback and you’ve got a pass rush, you’ve got a chance. … I think these guys are ready to take the next step. I’m ready to help lead them there and do my part to bring a Lombardi back to Green Bay.”

Vikings

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson was asked what he would like to see out of competing quarterbacks Kyler Murray and J.J. McCarthy heading into training camp. Hopefully, the outcome is one of the two becoming the franchise under center in Minnesota.

“Just competition, for real,” Jefferson said on Good Morning Football. “Just to see, who’s gonna be that last man standing? Who’s gonna be that dawg? Who’s gonna be that leader to carry us throughout the season? Because that is definitely a missing piece that we’re looking for and something that is very important to our team, which is the quarterback spot. Just seeing that competition battle, seeing those guys come in every day leading the team and try to spark especially the offense, it’s definitely something I’m looking forward to. And just going out there and connecting with any quarterback that’s throwing the ball, that’s the main important thing this training camp.”

“That’s definitely something that is… I want that, for sure,” Jefferson replied when asked about a franchise QB. “It’s definitely difficult for those types of things to happen. But just like me being with Kirk ( Cousins) for those first four years of my career, just building on that connection, building on that relationship, that’s something that is unbroken, that’s something you just don’t find just anywhere. It definitely will be great to have a quarterback, the same quarterback for these next couple years going down the line, but you already know that’s something difficult to do in this league. But for sure, to keep knowing that quarterback for these next couple years and build that relationship and create that spark, that’s definitely the plan.”