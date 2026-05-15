Vikings Officially Sign UDFA WR Terrill Davis

The Minnesota Vikings officially signed undrafted WR Terrill Davis to a contract on Friday, per the NFL Transactions wire.

Davis transferred to Oklahoma State after spending three years at Central Oklahoma. He earned Division 2 First Team All-America, First Team All-Region 3, and First Team All-MIAA honors in 2024. He was also a Harlon Hill Trophy Candidate in 2024, which is considered the Most Valuable Player in D2 collegiate football.

In 2025, Davis appeared in 12 games for Oklahoma State and recorded 29 receptions for 373 yards (12.9 YPC) and no touchdowns.