Texans Signing First-Round OL Keylan Rutledge

Aaron Wilson of KPRC reports the Texans are signing first-round OL Keylan Rutledge to a rookie contract.
Wilson adds the deal is a four-year, $19.276 million contract with a fifth-year option and a $10.479 million signing bonus.
Rutledge is the seventh Texans’ draft pick to sign, leaving only fourth-round G Febechi Nwaiwu. Here’s Houston’s 2026 draft class:
|Rd
|Pick
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|26
|Keylan Rutledge
|G
|Signed
|2
|36
|Kayden McDonald
|DT
|Signed
|2
|59
|Marlin Klein
|TE
|Signed
|4
|106
|Febechi Nwaiwu
|G
|4
|123
|Wade Woodaz
|LB
|Signed
|5
|141
|Kamari Ramsey
|S
|Signed
|6
|204
|Lewis Bond
|WR
|Signed
|7
|243
|Aiden Fisher
|LB
|Signed
Rutledge, 22, was a three-star recruit coming out of high school. He committed to Middle Tennessee State in 2022 before transferring to Georgia Tech in 2024. He was a first-team all-Conference USA selection in 2023 and was named back to back All-American in 2024 and 2025.
The Texans used the 26th pick in the first round of the 2026 draft on Rutledge. He signed a four-year, $19.276 million deal with a $10.479 signing bonus and a fifth-year option for 2030.
Throughout his four-year career, Rutledge appeared in 48 games and made 43 starts at Middle Tennessee State and Georgia Tech.
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