Texans Signing First-Round OL Keylan Rutledge

Aaron Wilson of KPRC reports the Texans are signing first-round OL Keylan Rutledge to a rookie contract.

Wilson adds the deal is a four-year, $19.276 million contract with a fifth-year option and a $10.479 million signing bonus.

Rutledge is the seventh Texans’ draft pick to sign, leaving only fourth-round G Febechi Nwaiwu. Here’s Houston’s 2026 draft class:

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 26 Keylan Rutledge G Signed 2 36 Kayden McDonald DT Signed 2 59 Marlin Klein TE Signed 4 106 Febechi Nwaiwu G 4 123 Wade Woodaz LB Signed 5 141 Kamari Ramsey S Signed 6 204 Lewis Bond WR Signed 7 243 Aiden Fisher LB Signed

Rutledge, 22, was a three-star recruit coming out of high school. He committed to Middle Tennessee State in 2022 before transferring to Georgia Tech in 2024. He was a first-team all-Conference USA selection in 2023 and was named back to back All-American in 2024 and 2025.

The Texans used the 26th pick in the first round of the 2026 draft on Rutledge. He signed a four-year, $19.276 million deal with a $10.479 signing bonus and a fifth-year option for 2030.

Throughout his four-year career, Rutledge appeared in 48 games and made 43 starts at Middle Tennessee State and Georgia Tech.