NFC Notes: Mac Jones, Puka Nacua, 49ers, Cowboys, Rams

49ers

49ers QB Mac Jones believes that he can still be a starting quarterback in the league.

“I know that I can play higher than just being on the team,” Jones said, via Niners Wire. “I can be a starter, and this year, if I’m going to be a backup, that’s great. You’re judged on what you do when you’re out there. Whether you’re a backup or starter, it doesn’t matter. Whatever you put on tape is on tape. I know I can play and I do want to get that chance again to run a team and be that guy.“

Cowboys

Cowboys WR Ryan Flournoy admitted that he didn’t have a great start to his career and he put a lot of pressure on himself.

“My first preseason game against LA, I had a lot of pressure on me,” Flournoy said, via the team’s website. “Not that anybody else put it on me, but I put it on myself because I was [from] a small school. I feel like I had a lot to prove… Honestly, I played bad my first preseason game. But as I started to learn and started to just go out there and play freely and play football, I kind of stepped into myself.”

Flournoy has since settled into the team’s third option at receiver which has given him confidence that he belongs.

“It definitely had a big impact on it, just because I know I belong,” Flournoy said of how the 2025 season impacted his confidence. “I know the offense now, I know how to operate as a professional. Coming in from college, coming in from a small school, you kind of get drowned out. Just trying to navigate what works for you and seeing what works for others, my confidence skyrocketed after I found what worked for me.”

Flournoy has taken advantage of the opportunities to become a lead option when WR CeeDee Lamb or WR George Pickens have missed time.

“For me, it was important just to step into a leadership role in the room,” Flournoy said. “CeeDee and GP, great guys. Phenomenal football players, I learned a lot from them. For them to miss and for me to take the number one role, it was fun while it lasted. Just keep working hard, that’s literally my whole mindset. Keep working hard and getting the rapport with Dak, with Joe [Milton] and with Sam [Howell].”

Rams

Rams WR Puka Nacua is entering the final year of his rookie contract. Sarah Barshop of ESPN thinks Nacua is at the top of Los Angeles’ list of extension candidates, but it remains to be seen if they will pursue a new contract or focus on the season ahead.

is entering the final year of his rookie contract. Sarah Barshop of ESPN thinks Nacua is at the top of Los Angeles’ list of extension candidates, but it remains to be seen if they will pursue a new contract or focus on the season ahead. Although Barshop could see the Rams giving Nacua a contract that makes him the league’s highest-paid receiver, Los Angeles doesn’t appear to be in a hurry at this point.