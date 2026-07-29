NFC Notes: Brian Burns, George Pickens, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Commanders

David Blough enters his first season as the Commanders’ offensive coordinator after spending the previous two years as their assistant quarterbacks coach. Washington HC Dan Quinn said he was always confident in Blough developing into a playcaller.

“He was always somebody we knew would develop into this role as a playcaller,” Quinn said, via Martenzie Johnson of NOTUS. “He came in as a coach ahead of the curve, so he had a bigger vision and perspective [than] maybe a coach just coming out of school or something in that space wouldn’t.”

Blough said he’s always wanted to be a coach and help players develop.

“I’ve always wanted to build men,” Blough said. “And I’ve learned this is the closest thing I could ever do to calling a play in a huddle again is building it, creating it.”

Blough said that it is difficult to avoid having “imposter syndrome” after jumping from an assistant role to offensive coordinator, but is focused on preparing well and remaining confident in himself.

“I think everybody at some point who’s made it to this level, whether it’s our quarterback or head coach or head chef down there probably feels imposter syndrome in some way,” Blough said. “And then you prepare really hard and you believe in what you’re doing, and there’s a trust established between who you’re doing it with, and it helps ease all that.”

Cowboys

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told reporters that there is a belief WR George Pickens could remain with the team for the remainder of his career if things work out the right way.

“He’s a valued part of our aspirations and potential success,” Jones said, via Pro Football Talk. “The combination that he has with the other talent on the team I think will make you feel pretty positive about what we’ve got a chance to do. That with the way we have worked this out is the way it fit. I’m proud that he will work it that way. I’m proud that he will. I hope he comes out here and is the most prolific, successful receiver in the NFL this year. Now, how would you like to be a free agent with his credentials and step out there and have a year like that. So, I wish all of that, because if that happens, that was good for us. We did it the way we thought it was best for everybody concerned.”

“This can be a very win-win thing that we’ve done here, us, George and George being on the team,” Jones added. “Make no mistake about it, George could be a Cowboy for the rest of his career and that would be a long time. Make no mistake about it. This just fit for us and thank goodness it fit for him, and we got it done and let’s look at that.”

Eagles

Eagles GM Howie Roseman on veteran DE Brandon Graham: “Communication between BG, the Eagles, and me has always been consistent. BG was the first draft pick I ever made as GM. Those conversations, obviously between us and every player, we’re going to keep between us and the player. I want to be consistent with whoever that is that we do that. But obviously you’re talking about one of the greatest Eagles players and an unbelievable person. Last year, his ability to come back in and help us was huge for our football team. But again, those conversations we’ll keep private.” (Berman)

Giants

Giants LB Brian Burns enters his third year on the team after being acquired from the Panthers. New York DC Dennard Wilson said Burns has taken on a leadership role with the team this offseason.

“He’s a guy that’s really taken over the team leadership. He’s a guy that’s all-in. He’s receptive to coaching. He wants to win at all costs. He produced at a high level last year, and I still think that he has ability to keep doing it. He’s just another guy that’s great to be around, and just hungry, just want to do something special for the Giants fans and this organization,” Wilson said, via Steve Serby of the New York Post.