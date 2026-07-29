Commanders Assistant Wes Welker Will Serve As TE Coach

According to John Keim, Commanders offensive assistant Wes Welker will be the team’s new TE coach after they parted ways with Ben Steele earlier this offseason.

Welker was a WR coach with San Francisco and Miami from 2019 to 2024 but joined Washington as a personnel assistant for the 2025 season.

Welker, 44, began his NFL career with the Chargers back in 2004. He joined the Dolphins during his rookie season and was eventually traded to the Patriots in 2007 for second- and seventh-round picks.

He played six years for the Patriots and totaled 1,000 yards receiving in five of those seasons before he departed and signed a free agent contract with the Broncos in 2013. He ultimately finished out his career with the Rams.

After calling it a career, Welker was hired by the Texans in 2017 as an offensive assistant. The 49ers hired him as their WRs coach in 2019, and he caught on with the Dolphins in the same role in 2022 before being let go last offseason.

We will have more on Welker as it becomes available.