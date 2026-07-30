Rapoport: Don’t Expect Puka Nacua Extension Before Season

Rams WR Puka Nacua is entering the final year of his rookie contract this season, and earlier this offseason, it was reported that the team wants to see continued improvement in his off-field behavior before giving him a significant extension.

Speaking on an episode of The Insiders on NFL Network, Ian Rapoport echoed this again and said to not expect an extension before the season. He brings up the significant amount of money the team has spent elsewhere, along with their desire for him to “be in a better place” off the field than he was last year.

Nacua was clear he never thought about sitting out of practice for contractual reasons because of his obligation to his teammates.

“Coming out here and seeing that jersey, No. 12, hung up in my locker is something that I don’t take for granted,” Nacua said, via Greg Beacham of the Associated Press. “Being around this group of guys, I think of all the guys that have reached out in this offseason to be there by my side, and then when we’re here in the meeting rooms, the level of connection I feel like I have with the guys out there, it never crossed my mind that I don’t want to be out there with those guys.”

Nacua, 25, was a fifth-round pick of the Rams in the 2023 NFL Draft out of BYU. He just finished the third year of a four-year, $4.1 million contract through 2026 and made a base salary of $1.03 million in 2025.

In 2025, Nacua appeared in 16 games for the Rams and caught 129 passes on 166 targets for 1,715 yards and 10 touchdowns. He has also rushed for 105 yards and another touchdown.

We’ll have more on Nacua as the news is available.