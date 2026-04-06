Rams Want More Maturity From Puka Nacua Before Committing On Extension

Rams WR Puka Nacua is the next top receiver in line for an extension after Jaxon Smith-Njigba signed a four-year, $168.6 million deal this offseason.

Per Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic, the Rams have made it clear in recent weeks that Nacua needs to correct his off-field behavior to earn a top-end contract.

Nacua has been in off-field controversies since the end of last season for numerous reasons including doing an antisemitic dance on a livestream. From there, he had a lawsuit filed against him in March claiming he bit two women at a dinner while intoxicated and made an antisemitic statement.

Recently, it had been reported Nacua checked himself into a private care facility, to which his lawyer said he had been since March before the lawsuit was filed.

Rodrigue mentions the team didn’t seem to have long-term concerns about his behavior immediately after the in-season situations, but she believes those concerns have “significantly increased” as the offseason has gone on. She also says the team is “certainly glad” Nacua decided to check into a facility on his own accord.

Nacua, 24, was a fifth-round pick of the Rams in the 2023 NFL Draft out of BYU. He just finished the third year of a four-year, $4.1 million contract through 2026 and made a base salary of $1.03 million in 2025.

In 2025, Nacua appeared in 16 games for the Rams and caught 129 passes on 166 targets for 1,715 yards and 10 touchdowns. He has also rushed for 105 yards and another touchdown.

We’ll have more on Nacua as the news is available.