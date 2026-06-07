NFC Notes: Kayvon Thibodeaux, 49ers, Eagles, Giants

49ers

49ers rookie RB Kaelon Black acknowledged that the team hasn’t had a great track record of drafting running backs in the middle rounds but he’s hoping to change that narrative.

“I know one of the things I was hit with before was San Francisco has a habit of drafting running backs in the third to the fifth round, and they don’t play or they don’t pan out, and I’m just trying to change that narrative for myself,” Black said, via Niners Wire. “I don’t want to get grouped with anybody in the past. I’m really just in my own lane, it’s how I’ve been my whole life.”

Eagles

Brooks Kubena notes that the Eagles’ quarterback order during 7-on-7s at OTAs was Jalen Hurts with the first team, Andy Dalton with the second team, and Tanner McKee with the third team.

with the first team, with the second team, and with the third team. Eagles DC Vic Fangio says that Cooper DeJean will play safety in the team’s base defense. (Kempski)

says that will play safety in the team’s base defense. (Kempski) Fangio on the second safety spot: “It’s open. I think Marcus [Epps] is someone that will put up good claim to it. In base, it will be Cooper [DeJean]. When we go to nickel and Coop comes up and plays nickel, it’ll be Epps. We’re taking a good look at Michael Carter back there.” (Berman)

back there.” (Berman) Fangio on CB Riq Woolen : “I’m excited to have him. We looked at him during the middle of the season last year a little bit because they may have been interested in trading him, and we didn’t decide to do it and I didn’t get too involved in the evaluation. But then when it came free agency time this year and I actually sat down and watched him thoroughly, I was excited for him and kind of surprised that he was one of those guys that didn’t get a lot of action for a long-term deal. I was thrilled to get him. I think he’s going to play [well] for us.” (Berman)

: “I’m excited to have him. We looked at him during the middle of the season last year a little bit because they may have been interested in trading him, and we didn’t decide to do it and I didn’t get too involved in the evaluation. But then when it came free agency time this year and I actually sat down and watched him thoroughly, I was excited for him and kind of surprised that he was one of those guys that didn’t get a lot of action for a long-term deal. I was thrilled to get him. I think he’s going to play [well] for us.” (Berman) Fangio also mentioned that second-year LB Jihaad Campbell would be ready for training camp. (Kempski)

Giants

The Giants embark on their first season under HC John Harbaugh. When asked about their new head coach, EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux said things are now very “different” around the organization.

“This s–t is different,” Thibodeaux said, via Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post. “It’s hard. It’s different in a great way. The future is now.”

Giants QB Jaxson Dart said Harbaugh brings intensity and attention to detail.

“Everything that he wants the team to be is himself when it comes to intensity, attention to detail,” Dart said. “From a player perspective, when you see a coach who is able to sacrifice a lot but has a chip on the shoulder at the same time, it’s someone we can all respect and want to play for.”

Harbaugh thinks they’ve established the best group of tight ends in the NFL with Isaiah Likely, Theo Johnson, Chris Manhertz, and Thomas Fidone.

“There’s not a better tight end group, I don’t think, in the league, potentially,” Harbaugh said. “Jaxson has a bunch of guys to go to.”