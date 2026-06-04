Rams Place Two Players On IR

The Los Angeles Rams announced they have placed OL Chad Lindberg and OLB Eddie Walls III on the injured reserve.

Lindberg, 24, was a four-star recruit and the 33rd-ranked offensive tackle in the 2020 recruiting class out of League City, Texas. He committed to Georgia and remained there for four years before transferring to Rice for the 2024 season. From there, he transferred again to North Carolina for his final season.

The Rams signed Lindberg as an undrafted free agent following the draft this offseason.

In his collegiate career, Lindberg appeared in 42 games with 18 starts over six years with Georgia, Rice and North Carolina.