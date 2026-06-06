AFC Notes: Ed Oliver, Caleb Lomu, Bills, Dolphins, Patriots

Bills

Bills DT Ed Oliver commented on the team’s firing of HC Sean McDermott and hiring of OC Joe Brady as the new head coach, noting that change can be positive for an NFL franchise.

“I guess it’s like a breakup, kinda,” Oliver said, via The Athletic. “Everything you did in the last relationship, throw all that away. This is a whole other person. You’ve got to relearn. It’s fun. It’s different. Change is always hard, but sometimes change is good. I just look at it with that kind of optimism and let it ride.”

Dolphins

Despite being in year one of an entire organizational overhaul, Dolphins GM Jon-Eric Sullivan doesn’t want to hear any talk about rebuilding and is keeping their focus on winning as much as possible in 2026.

“So understand all the R words — retool, rebuild, refocus — I don’t like that,” Sullivan said, via ESPN’s Marcel Louis-Jacques. “I think that gives the connotation of, ‘hey, look, we’re mailing it in this year.’ That’s 100% not what’s going on. We’re here to compete and play our ass off and try to win football games as we build this thing out. That’s the culture we want to be. We want people that embrace that underdog mentality.”

Patriots

Patriots HC Mike Vrabel couldn’t say enough good things about first-round OT Caleb Lomu through their first few months together. He raved about the rookie’s willingness to learn and said he will be able to play on both sides of the line.

“He’s been an unbelievably coachable player,” Vrabel said, via the team’s social media. “He’s young, he’s big, he’s athletic, and he’s willing to learn. He’s excited about learning. Where he plays, we want to end up with the five best linemen, and I think he’s going to have the ability to play both sides. He’s gonna have the ability to play both sides.”