Rams & Myles Garrett Agree To Reworked Five-Year, $204M Deal

According to Ian Rapoport, the Rams and recently acquired EDGE Myles Garrett agreed to a reworked contract that pays him $204 million over five years.

Los Angeles acquired Garrett from the Browns in a blockbuster trade that included Jared Verse, a first-round pick in 2027, a second-round pick in 2028, and a conditional third-round pick in 2029, which can become a first-round selection if the Rams trade him to an AFC North team.

Garrett requested a trade from the Browns last year before agreeing to a monster contract extension with the team. It took just a year for him to get traded to another team.

Ian Rapoport says the Rams were “persistent” about a trade for Garrett. When they made Verse available along with the draft picks, the trade talks got serious.

Garrett, 30, is a former first-round pick of the Browns back in 2017. He finished the third year of his four-year, $30.4 million fully guaranteed contract and was set to make a base salary of $4.61 million for the 2020 season when he agreed to a five-year extension worth $125 million with the Browns.

Cleveland signed him to a record four-year, $160 million contract extension, including $123.5 million in guaranteed money. He was entering the second year of his contract, and will now average $40.8 million per year under his reworked deal.

In 2025, Garrett appeared in all 17 games for the Browns and recorded 60 tackles, 33 tackles for loss, 23 sacks, three forced fumbles, and one pass defended.